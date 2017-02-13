School district alerts parents after Upstate high school student - FOX Carolina 21

School district alerts parents after Upstate high school student diagnosed with viral meningitis

The custodial staff at an Upstate high school is adding a deep clean to its cleansing system after the district announced one of the students was diagnosed with viral meningitis, school officials say.

On Monday evening, Spartanburg County School District Two posted a Facebook note alerting parents that a student at Chesnee High School had been diagnosed with the illness.

The school district says there is no way to prevent viral meningitis, but steps can be taken to lower chances of getting infected. Those steps include:

  • Washing your hands often with soap and water
  • Avoid touching your face
  • Avoid close contact such as kissing, hugging, or sharing cups or eating utensils with people who are sick
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve, not your hands
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as toys and doorknobs
  • Stay at home when you are sick

The district said the custodial staff will be conducting a deep clean of the school in addition to its normal cleaning procedure. Any questions should be directed to the administration at Chesnee High School.

