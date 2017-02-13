Upstate man charged with meth possession after leading troopers on multi-county chase

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a multi-county chase on Monday night.

According to deputies, just before 11 p.m., deputies were called to a crash on Geer Highway near Hart Cut Road in regards to a crash involving troopers.

Deputies said 20-year-old Wyatt Blayne Darnell led troopers on the chase after they initiated a traffic stop. Darnell is accused of leading them on a chase lasting 15 minutes through Greenville and Pickens counties.

Troopers said Darnell's 1999 Isuzu Rodeo blew a tire and they were able to pin the vehicle along an embankment. Darnell was arrested and taken into custody.

According to the Greenville County Detention Center, he is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He is currently being held on a $19,000 bond.

