Teacher paralyzed in wreck seeks help purchasing specialized SUV

Josh Steadings said his wheelchair isn't even visible to his 8th grade history students anymore. They only see the laid back, well-liked teacher at Mabry Middle School, whose life was forever changed after an accident two years ago.

Steadings only remembers putting his kids in his truck and getting in the driver's seat.

"The next thing I remember is I was in the back of an ambulance," recalled Steadings. "And I kept asking 'how are my kids, where are my kids?'"

Steadings's truck was t-boned and flipped several times. His kids were okay, but he had broken his neck.

"The paramedic just kept saying 'they're fine, can you move your foot?,'" said Steadings. "That's when I realized something was wrong with me."

Paralyzed from the chest down, he fought for months. His wife, Autumn, supported him through it all. "I heard God saying 'I'm here. Just be still. You're okay.'"

Two years after his accident, Autumn Steadings picks up her husband from school after she finishes her work as a school nurse in Spartanburg District Two. The kids help buckle him into his seat in their minivan. When he gets home, Steadings uses a ramp to get into his house. There have been many modification to their Boiling Springs home.

Now, Steadings yearns for a little more independence on the road. He just got his driver's license, one that comes with specialized skills since he has to drive a specialized vehicle.

"The vehicle that I want to buy is a BraunAbility MXV Ford Explorer," Steadings said with a smile. "It's made for guys like me who are quadriplegic, who don't want to have to ride around in a van." He laughed as he said that.

Autumn Steadings has set up a GoFundMe page to help fund the vehicle he wants. As a working man, Steadings said he's missed out on some of the disability benefits that could have purchased his new vehicle.

"Him just being able to get a vehicle that he can drive...It would just boost his morale and give him so much more confidence in himself," said Autumn Steadings.

The family said friends have stepped up to help with their purchase of the new vehicle. For information on how you can help, click here.

