Witness recalls terrifying moments during fatal Upstate fire

"Really terrifying; terrifying,” explained 8 year-old Jakiel McDaniel.

It's the only way McDaniel can describe the events that unfolded Friday evening right across the street from him.

Walter and Lyn Holdsworth live off Jasper Drive.

"I heard somebody screaming help so I ran over there and saw the flames,” described McDaniel, “That's when I ran to my house and told my mama. "

Jakiel's mother ran and got their neighbors. They rushed back over to the Holdsworths’ home. Jakiel watched as they pulled the elderly couple out of the home that had flames as high as the trees around it.

Belmont Department’s Fire chief, Anthony Segars, says it could be a few more days until investigators determine what caused the fire. Walter Holdsworth passed away at the hospital from his injuries. Right now, Lynn Holdsworth is sedated and on a ventilator in the hospital.

"It seems she's improved over the last 36 hours,” explained Chief Segars, “We may be able to get a statement from her, but it doesn't look like anything other than an accident."

McDaniel said, "The woman, her back caught on fire because she had 17 cats and tried to go back in and get them."

All 17 of them died in the fire.

Jakiel says he'll miss his friendly chats with Walter Holdsworth. The third grader says it will be hard to walk by their home following Friday's tragic events.

