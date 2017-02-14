Donations needed after fire destroys Woodruff home

Firefighters said no one was hurt when a fire destroyed a Woodruff home early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the home on Georgia Queen Drive off Alberta Drive around 1 a.m. Multiple fire departments responded to battle the blaze. Firefighters said the house was a total loss.

Firefighters said a man, woman, and child lived at the home but all three made it out uninjured.

The community is collecting clothing for the family, which can be dropped off at the Laurens Fire Department. The following sizes are needed:

Clothes for baby girl - 18 to 24 months, size 4 shoe

Men's clothing - extra large shirts, 34x30 pants, size 11.5 shoe

Women's clothing - Large shirts, size 12 pants, size 7.5 shoes

Household items also needed

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but firefighters said the fire appeared accidental.

