Donations needed after fire destroys Woodruff home - FOX Carolina 21

Donations needed after fire destroys Woodruff home

Firefighters battling the fire in Woodruff (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 14, 2017) Firefighters battling the fire in Woodruff (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 14, 2017)
WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters said no one was hurt when a fire destroyed a Woodruff home early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the home on Georgia Queen Drive off Alberta Drive around 1 a.m. Multiple fire departments responded to battle the blaze. Firefighters said the house was a total loss.

Firefighters said a man, woman, and child lived at the home but all three made it out uninjured.

The community is collecting clothing for the family, which can be dropped off at the Laurens Fire Department. The following sizes are needed:

  • Clothes for baby girl - 18 to 24 months, size 4 shoe
  • Men's clothing - extra large shirts, 34x30 pants, size 11.5 shoe
  • Women's clothing - Large shirts, size 12 pants, size 7.5 shoes
  • Household items also needed

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but firefighters said the fire appeared accidental.

