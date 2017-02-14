Joe Gagnon delivers surprise Valentine's Day greetings

FOX Carolina’s Joe Gagnon was on a mission to spread some love on Valentine’s Day, delivering surprise singing telegrams along with flowers and gifts.

Leading up to the lover’s holiday, Joe asked viewers to send in names and information of a loved one they would like him to surprise on Valentine’s Day. Unfortunately, Joe won’t be able to deliver in-person greetings to everyone, but he devised a travel plan in order to surprise someone during each hour of The Morning News on Tuesday.

The first greeting during the 5 a.m. hour took place inside the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville.

After the first special delivery, Joe Gagnon and photojournalist Alex Schumann spent a few minutes warming up their vocal cords.

Next, Joe Gagnon surprised a group of ladies at the Shepherd's Care Assisted Living Center on Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.

VIDEO: Joe Gagnon delivers Valentine's Day greeting at senior home

At 7 a.m., Joe surprised a woman in Spartanburg whose husband has been having health problems.

VIDEO: Joe Gagnon surprises Spartanburg Co. woman on Valentine's Day

In his 8 a.m. finale, Joe Gagnon said he would surprise a Spartanburg County firefighter's girlfriend. During the surprise, the firefighter is expected to propose.

Tune in to The Morning News until 9 a.m. to see who Joe will surprise next.

