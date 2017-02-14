Dispatch: Deputies investigating another possible robbery at Stop-A-Minit on 28 Bypass

Anderson County deputies are investigating a reported robbery at the Stop-A-Minit on Highway 28 Bypass early Tuesday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

The call came in at 3:38 a.m. dispatchers said.

No other details were immediately available.

The gas station was also robbed on Jan. 31. Deputies released surveillance video and photos of the suspect in that incident.

