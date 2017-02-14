Brother Wolf Animal Rescue sends Valentine’s Day 'Puppygrams' - FOX Carolina 21

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue sends Valentine’s Day 'Puppygrams'

Puppygram pups ahead of the big day (Courtesy: Brother Wolf) Puppygram pups ahead of the big day (Courtesy: Brother Wolf)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville will deliver “Puppygrams” on Valentine’s Day.

Brother Wolf staff members and puppies will deliver a cupcake from Short Street Cakes, a rose, a personalized card, and a BWAR calendar to people in and around Asheville. Some lucky recipients will also receive upgraded Puppygrams, in which two puppies deliver a dozen roses and locally-made truffles.

All proceeds will benefit the animal rescue, which serves 6,000 animals a year.

Asheville Outlets will be the headquarters for Brother Wolf’s Puppygram operation, according to a news release.

The shopping center is also hosting a fundraiser for the animal rescue by offering “15 Minute Visits with a Puppy” from 8 to 9 a.m.

