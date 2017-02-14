Police: Highway 14 in Greer reopens after crash involving off-duty officer

Greer police said a section of Highway 14 was closed after a crash Tuesday morning.

Lt. Jimmy Holcombe stated just after 7 a.m. that Highway 14 was closed at Clay Avenue.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Holcombe said the southbound lanes of Highway 14 were back open.

Holcombe said troopers with the SC Highway Patrol were called in to investigate because an off-duty Greer officer was involved in the crash in a personal vehicle.

Lt. Chris Varner with Greer police said the officer was driving into work in a Jeep Wrangler when he was sideswiped by another vehicle, causing the Jeep to roll over and strike two cars parked on the side of the road.

The officer was not hurt and no other injuries were reported.

All lanes reopened after about 45 minutes, Varner said.

