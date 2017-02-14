Police: Highway 14 in Greer reopens after crash involving off-duty officer

Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >
Anderson County deputies are actively searching for a suspect who they say fired shots at them during a chase on Wednesday.More >
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >
Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.More >
It's called “Gray Death”, a new deadly drug combination popping up across Georgia.The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the first overdose death connected to "Gray Death.”More >
Greenville firefighters were called to battle a large fire at a car rental business Thursday morning.More >
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >
The 2.2 magnitude quake was detected just after 2 a.m.More >
The list of celebrities playing golf in the 2017 BMW Charity Pro-Am includes actors, comedians, singers, models, professional athletes, and more! Check out some of the stars we've encountered on the greens.More >
The Spartanburg Fire Department posted on Facebook that crews found the animals in a home on Broadview Drive.More >
Anderson dairy farm offers yoga class accompanied by goats. (5/17/17)
Michelin's headquarters in Greenville hosted five rare Ford vehicles on Wednesday.More >
Lander University students studying sand sculpture are building large-scale pieces on Pawleys Island.More >
A group of students from Lakeshore Middle School's Teen Leadership class visited Circuit Court Judge Letitia Verdin's courtroom to get a first-hand look at the judicial system and the potential pitfalls of poor decision making.More >
A vigil was held for Makiya Hawkins at Rock of Ages Baptist Church Tuesday evening.More >
A Greenville couple said they bought a box at an auction and inside they found a folder of family photos and documents.More >
Niche.com released the 2017 top public high school ranking based on data from the Department of Education and reviews from parents and students.More >
Firefighters said a man was struck by a train and killed on a railroad bridge in Spartanburg Tuesday morning.More >
