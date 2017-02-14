Fire marshal: Fire at former Milliken plant appears suspicious

Firefighters were called to battle a fire at the former Milliken plant in the Judson community Tuesday morning.

Parker Fire Department Chief Steve Alverson said crews were called out to the former Milliken building on Easley Bridge Road just after 7 a.m.

Alverson said additional manpower was called in to help battle the fire, which started on the lower floor and spread to the roof.

A security guard discovered the fire while making rounds in the building. The security guard was not hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but on Thursday the fire marshal said the fire appears to be suspicious in nature.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.

