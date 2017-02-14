Greenville County, area health systems launch PulsePoint app service

Greenville County, the Greenville Health System and Bon Secours St. Francis teamed up to launch an app aimed to save lives.

Officials will demonstrate the PulsePoint App at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Greenville County Square.

Pulse Point is an app that can connect people suffering from cardiac arrest and other emergencies with nearby people who are trained in CPR and who can assist before first responders arrive.

Click here to read more about PulsePoint and download the app.

