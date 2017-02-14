Deputies locate missing Buncombe Co. woman

Crystal Lee Hutchinson was last seen in a 1982 Chevy S10 (Courtesy: BCSO)

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies located a missing woman Wednesday morning.

Deputies said Crystal Lee Hutchinson, 31, was reported missing by her family on Sunday.

Hutchinson was last seen on Patton Avenue on Feb. 9 driving a 1982 brown Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with a “dog box” in the truck bed.

Deputies located Hutchinson Wednesday morning and said she was safe and in good condition.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.