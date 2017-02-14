Deputies locate missing Buncombe Co. woman - FOX Carolina 21

UPDATE

Deputies locate missing Buncombe Co. woman

Posted: Updated:
Crystal Lee Hutchinson was last seen in a 1982 Chevy S10 (Courtesy: BCSO) Crystal Lee Hutchinson was last seen in a 1982 Chevy S10 (Courtesy: BCSO)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies located a missing woman Wednesday morning.

Deputies said Crystal Lee Hutchinson, 31, was reported missing by her family on Sunday.

Hutchinson was last seen on Patton Avenue on Feb. 9 driving a 1982 brown Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with a “dog box” in the truck bed.

Deputies located Hutchinson Wednesday morning and said she was safe and in good condition.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.