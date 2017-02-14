Wednesday Powerball jackpot worth $310 million - FOX Carolina 21

Wednesday Powerball jackpot worth $310 million

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

For just a few dollars, people will have the chance to win the $310 million Powerball jackpot on, according to the SC Education Lottery.

Officials said the winning numbers will be drawn Wed. 15 at 10:49 p.m. The tickets sales will be suspended one hour earlier at 9:59 p.m.Tickets are available at most convenience and grocery stores.

The odds of winning are 1 in 293 million...Good luck! 

