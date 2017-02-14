Upstate Waffle House locations offering candlelit dining for Val - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate Waffle House locations offering candlelit dining for Valentine's Day

Posted: Updated:
Waffle House Valentine's Day special (Courtesy: Waffle House) Waffle House Valentine's Day special (Courtesy: Waffle House)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Several Waffle House locations across the Upstate will bring out white tablecloths and offer candlelit Valentine's Day dinners on Tuesday.

2017 marks the 10th year Waffle House has offered special Valentine’s Day dining.

Reservations are required to enjoy Valentine’s Day meals at the following Upstate restaurants.

  • 10 Braeburn Drive, Anderson
  • 1064 Tiger Boulevard, Clemson Clemson
  • 910 S. Pendleton Street, Easley
  • 5007 Pelham Road, Greenville
  • 536 Haywood Road, Greenville
  • 21360 Hwy 221 North, Laurens
  • 326 West Butler Road, Mauldin
  • 2230 Chesnee Highway, Spartanburg

Click here to see the full list of 145 participating locations and make reservations.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.