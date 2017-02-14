Upstate Waffle House locations offering candlelit dining for Valentine's Day

Several Waffle House locations across the Upstate will bring out white tablecloths and offer candlelit Valentine's Day dinners on Tuesday.

2017 marks the 10th year Waffle House has offered special Valentine’s Day dining.

Reservations are required to enjoy Valentine’s Day meals at the following Upstate restaurants.

10 Braeburn Drive, Anderson

1064 Tiger Boulevard, Clemson Clemson

910 S. Pendleton Street, Easley

5007 Pelham Road, Greenville

536 Haywood Road, Greenville

21360 Hwy 221 North, Laurens

326 West Butler Road, Mauldin

2230 Chesnee Highway, Spartanburg

Click here to see the full list of 145 participating locations and make reservations.

