TL Hanna High School announces new head football coach

Anderson School District Five announced on Tuesday the hiring of Jeff Herron as Head Football Coach for T.L. Hanna High School.

“Hiring someone the caliber of Coach Herron is not only a benefit for T.L. Hanna but also the Anderson community.” Said Superintendent Tom Wilson.

According to the School District, Coach Herron holds one of the highest winning percentages in the country. This year, he led Grayson to the State AAAAAAA Championship, posting a 14-1 record and playing two featured games on ESPN.

Herron also led Oconee County High School and Camden County High School to state championships, all in the highest classification. Included in his overall record, is a Georgia state record 58-game regular season winning streak.

“I am excited for the opportunity to coach at T.L. Hanna High School; a school with great traditions and passionate fans.” Said Coach Herron.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.