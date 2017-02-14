Mother hopes federal lawsuit will increase police awareness abou - FOX Carolina 21

Mother hopes federal lawsuit will increase police awareness about mental issues

Carolyn Anderson (left) with Tario Anderson (right) outside the Greenville Federal Court House (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 14, 2017) Carolyn Anderson (left) with Tario Anderson (right) outside the Greenville Federal Court House (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 14, 2017)
The Greenville police officers who first encountered an autistic man who officers used a stun gun to subdue in December 2014 testified in federal court Tuesday as part of a lawsuit claiming excessive force.

Police used a stun gun to get control of then 34-year-old Tario Anderson on Christmas Eve in 2014 while investigating reports of gunshots in the Augusta Street area. Officers later learned that Anderson was autistic.

The solicitor’s office investigated and found that the officers’ use of force was justified but a federal lawsuit was filed in August 2015 on behalf of Tario’s mother, Carolyn Anderson.

Anderson said Tuesday the case is more about police awareness of mental health issues than excessive force.

“They need to be more aware of people with these mental disorders,” Carolyn Anderson said outside the federal courthouse on downtown Greenville during a mid-day break in testimony. “They(‘re) supposed to be able to recognize this.”

The officers who first arrived on scene in 2014 testified during Tuesday’s proceedings. An Internal Affairs investigator also testified, saying that an internal review was conducted and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to review the case. The investigations had the same conclusion: the use of force was reasonable and lawful.

Officers also revealed during Tuesday's testimony that Anderson was carrying between $1,600 and $1,700 in his pocket at the time of his arrest.

