Drizzly Valentine's Day in Paris doesn't stop the love

Lile Araus, from Panama city, right, and Alla Araus, from Ukraine, both living in Asheville, North Carolina pose in front of the Eiffel Tower
PARIS (AP) -

It's a drizzly day in Paris but that didn't stop lovers from around the world celebrating Valentine's Day romance in the City of Light.

On Tuesday, newlyweds Lile Araus and his bride Alla kissed in front of the Eiffel Tower in her soaked wedding dress for their honeymoon photoshoot. The couple live in Asheville, North Carolina.

Lile said: "This is the right place to bring the love of your life. You can definitely smell the love."

