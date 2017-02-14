Deputies investigating armed robbery at Anderson Co. Subway - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies investigating armed robbery at Anderson Co. Subway


Subway on S Main Street in Anderson County. (Feb 14, 2017 FOX Carolina) Subway on S Main Street in Anderson County. (Feb 14, 2017 FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery on Monday night.

Deputies said an armed, masked man entered the Subway on South Main Street around 9:20 p.m. After robbing the restaurant, he reportedly fled on food.

A K-9 tracking team was called to the scene but was unable to locate the suspect, according to deputies.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

