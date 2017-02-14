Coroner: 4-year-old killed in Newberry Co. crash wasn't properly restrained

The Newberry County Coroner's Office said a young child was killed in a vehicle collision on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Highway 76 around 7:15 a.m.

Troopers said a teen driver ran off the side of the road in a 2002 Ford pickup, hit a sign, overcorrected, and ran off the other side of the road hitting a tree.

The driver, 17, and a 50-year-old passenger were injured in the crash and transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

A 4-year-old passenger, later identified as Titiyanna Kessler, was pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries. The coroner said the child wasn't property restrained in a child safety seat.

An autopsy for Titiyanna has been scheduled.

The crash remains under investigation.

