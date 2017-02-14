Coroner: 4-year-old killed in Newberry Co. crash wasn't properly - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: 4-year-old killed in Newberry Co. crash wasn't properly restrained

Posted: Updated:
NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Newberry County Coroner's Office said a young child was killed in a vehicle collision on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Highway 76 around 7:15 a.m.

Troopers said a teen driver ran off the side of the road in a 2002 Ford pickup, hit a sign, overcorrected, and ran off the other side of the road hitting a tree.

The driver, 17, and a 50-year-old passenger were injured in the crash and transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

A 4-year-old passenger, later identified as Titiyanna Kessler, was pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries. The coroner said the child wasn't property restrained in a child safety seat.

An autopsy for Titiyanna has been scheduled.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.