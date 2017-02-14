Sencorables expansion to bring 25 new jobs to the Upstate

Sencorables LLC, a developer of diversified IoT (Internet of Things) products announced on Tuesday plans for expanding its Greenville County operations.

Sencorables is expected to invest $3.5 million and create 25 jobs over the next three years, according to Gov. Henry McMaster's office.

“South Carolina continues to lead the way in innovation, and Sencorables’ latest investment in Greenville County is further proof of that," McMaster said.

The company is located at 1040 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. It will add jobs in the IoT development fields and invest in new equipment at its Greenville research and development center.

"Our vision is to, in close cooperation with specialized industry partners, develop unique products for those that make use of our technology. We found some of our partners here in Greenville County." Said Sencorables CEO, Willem Biesheuvel.

Hiring is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2017. Click here for more information.

