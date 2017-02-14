Another suspect sentenced in murder of NC man on boat ramp

The Swain County Superior Court confirmed one of eight suspects has been sentenced after a man was murdered on a boat ramp in 2013.

Investigators said in March 2013, 29-year-old Calup Joe Caston was assaulted on the Old 288 boat ramp. Caston was transported to Mission Hospital where he died.

Following his death, investigators charged eight suspects with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying: Troy Boston of Cherokee; Joshua Calhoun of Cherokee; Marcos Cardonne of Cherokee; Trevor George of Cherokee; Corey Jenkins of Bryson City; Curtis Price of Cherokee; Correy Price of Cherokee; and Joshua Price of Cherokee.

Calhoun, who was 18 at the time of the killing, was convicted of murder and sentenced on Tuesday to 38 years in prison. He will be eligible for consideration for parole after 30 years.

He is the third of the accused to be sentenced to more than 30 but less than 39 years in prison for the crime.

Joshua Price and Cardonne, then ages 20 and 22 respectively, were identified as the ringleaders of the group. They were both convicted earlier and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 8 accused of killing western NC man

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.