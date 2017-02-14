Rain moving out, sunshine and chill moving in

The morning rain moves east of our area today, leaving slowly clearing skies and a strong wind. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 50s Upstate and near 50 in the mountains.

Tonight will get cold with lows in the middle 20s in western North Carolina and lower 30s in the Upstate. Despite seeing sunshine all day tomorrow, the seasonal chill will stick around with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Milder weather will return just in time for the end of the week and weekend. Sunny skies are expected, with the exception of a few brief showers here and there on Saturday. We’ll even get a little taste of the 70s early next week in the Upstate as sunshine continues!

