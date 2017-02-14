Police: Stone Avenue ramp to I-385 North closed after water main break

Crews working to restore water after water main break in Greenville. (Feb 14, 2017 FOX Carolina)

The Greenville Police Department said the on-ramp to I-385 North from Stone Avenue was closed after a water main break on Tuesday

Officers said the water main break occurred around 3:45 p.m.

Officials at the Greenville County Detention Center confirmed the facility had lost water due to the water main break. Water service was restored at the jail shortly after midnight.

There was no word on how the water main break was affecting other businesses and residences in the area.

Officials said full pressure was restored by 12:45 a.m.

The ramp closure remained in place Wednesday morning as crews continued work on the water line. The pipe was replaced but the roadway will still require patching.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.