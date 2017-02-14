Upstate suspects sentenced after $264K card fraud, money laundering conspiracy

A Greenville man was sentenced on Feb. 9 after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit access device fraud and money laundering, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

They stated David Michael Davenport, Jr., 23, along with other members of the conspiracy, recruited cashiers at various businesses to credit funds onto Green Dot, Visa and other prepaid cards without receiving payment.

The Attorney’s Office said as soon as the members obtained the prepaid cards, they activated and depleted the cards of the fraudulently loaded funds. They stated the conspiracy resulted in a loss of over $264,000 to several businesses in South Carolina and Georgia.

Davenport was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, followed by 3 years of supervised release and restitution of $30,857.89.

According to the Attorney’s Office, other members of the conspiracy who previously entered guilty pleas and have been sentenced include the following:

Vincenzo Mikkel Byers, age 26, of Greenville, sentenced to 36 months imprisonment.

Cierra Andreous James, age 24, of Greenville, sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.

Brandon Christopher Davis, age 26, of Simpsonville, sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.

Tony Christopher Robinson, age 24, of Fountain Inn, sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

Davario Rashad Clinkscale, age 23, of Greenville, sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.

Eric Ross Wilson, age 26, of Greenville, sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.

Terrance Justin Davis, age 27, of Mauldin, sentenced to 21 months imprisonment.

Quentin Nathaniel McClinton, age 25, of Greenville, sentenced to time served.

Adam Isaiah Posley, age 21, of Greenville, sentenced to 3 years’ probation.

