Crews investigating cause of fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The North Spartanburg Fire District said a fire on Tuesday is under investigation.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out at an outside structure on John Dodd Road around 1 p.m. Crews said the outbuilding had been converted into an apartment, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Tyger River, Hilltop and Inman Community fire departments also responded to the scene to assist.

