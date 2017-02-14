Saving Lives: You And An AED

This information is provided and sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare.

Every 43 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack.

It’s not the only startling statistic from the CDC – 735,000 Americans have a heart attack every year.

If someone had a heart attack near you, would you know what to do? Your first, most important option is to perform CPR. But you may also have access to an automated external defibrillator – or AED.

AEDs scan a person who is having a heart attack and, if needed, deliver an electric shock to the person’s cardiovascular system.

AEDs can be found in some churches, public buildings and workplaces, and more and more places are getting them every day.

As AEDs become more common, the potential for saving lives grows. According to the American Red Cross, improved training and access to AEDs could save 50,000 lives each year.

How do you use an AED? J.T. Smith, MSN, chest pain center coordinator for Spartanburg Medical Center, describes how in this video. Also, there’s an informational infographic at the bottom. Familiarize yourself with these facts, and you’ll be able to confidently help during a cardiac emergency.

The Spartanburg Regional Foundation has created an AED assistance program to help community schools, non-profits, churches and businesses in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union county. Apply from Feb. 14 through April 3, 2017: https://regionalfoundation.com/aeds-fund/aed-assistance-application/