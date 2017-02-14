Deputies: Five charged after Anderson Co. brawl ends in bloodshed

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of shots fired after a fight on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Owens Circle off Burns Bridge Road in Anderson. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies say a white Ford Explorer and red Chevrolet Silverado were seen attempting to flee the premises as nearly 10 subjects were "actively brawling in the yard."

A deputy who responded to the incident said that two men with visible injuries and blood on their faces approached him at the scene. The deputy also recalled a female and another male located on the property.

The responding deputy said he began to issue commands to everyone on scene to get on the ground if they were outside the vehicle and to place both hands outside of the window if subjects were inside a vehicle. The deputy said that as subjects at the scene began following orders, he witnessed one suspect lay on the ground and throw a clear plastic bag away from him to his right.

The deputy said that as more deputies arrived to assist with the investigation, all parties were detained. As the suspect who threw the plastic bag was detained, the deputy says he retrieved the clear plastic bag thrown, finding it filled with a "green leafy plant-like substance."

Reports say that once all parties were detained, they were separated and placed into marked Anderson County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles. One subject was transported to Anderson Medical Center by EMS.

As the area was sealed with crime scene tape and a more detailed investigation began, deputies say two other suspects, Mitchell Green and Brian Owen, were found to have been involved in the situation but had fled before law enforcement arrived. The pair later returned to the scene and admitted their involvement in the incident.

Deputies say the following individuals were charged with disorderly conduct:

Joshua Peace

Britton Moon

Mitchell Green

Brian Owen

Michael Chastain

The suspects were transported to the Anderson County Detention Center to await bond hearings. Chastain was issued a courtesy summons arrest because he had been transported to AnMed.

Sheriff Chad McBride said no shooting victim was located at the scene, but deputies did locate multiple victims who were bleeding profusely after the fight. McBride said blunt force objects were used in the brawl.

“Most of them are local idiots we’ve dealt with," McBride said. "Fighting it out, probably over something stupid."

The sheriff said when his deputy called for backup, several of the individuals involved scattered, but most were detained.

McBride said investigators were searching the woods for a gunshot victim, but that none had been located.

