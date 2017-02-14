International Space Station Fly-Over Tuesday Night

We'll be able to catch a glimpse of the International Space Station flying by on Tuesday evening. The path of the ISS takes it through Virginia then eastern North Carolina, so it will be visible if you look to the northeast around 7:15PM. It will only be visible for about 4 mins as it streaks across the sky, and the farther northeast you live, the better your view.

The ISS travels at about 17,500 mph! And for that reason it will look like a quick moving star!

There are many opportunities to see the ISS throughout the year, but this is a really cool opportunity to see it after sunset and not too far away. You can track the ISS here: ISS Observations and track