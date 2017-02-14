Events in March at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

This information is provided and sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare.

Don’t miss Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System’s March events. This month, learn about hospice, how to increase your physical ability, and about how to breastfeed your baby.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

Mondays March, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute

Maintaining a healthy weight after completing cancer treatment can be challenging. With the proper tools and support, you can achieve your weight-loss goals. TOPS is a weight-loss support group for cancer survivors. For more information on becoming a member, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events.

Wealth (Walking, Eating And Learning Towards Health)

Mondays in March, 6:30 – 7:15 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute

If you are a cancer survivor looking for a fun way to engage in regular physical activity, we encourage you and your caregiver to join WEALTH! Participants meet twice weekly for a 30-minute walking session, which concludes with a brief nutrition education class. For more information, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-7618.

Stay Active & Independent for Life (SAIL)

Tuesdays and Thursdays in March, 9 – 10 a.m.

Cleveland Park Event Center

Join us for a one-hour strength, balance and fitness class for older adults designed to increase physical ability, keeping you active and independent. Registration is not required for this free class, which includes exercises and a workbook for staying active and independent. Visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events to learn more.

Table for Two

Wednesdays in March, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower, Second Floor Classroom

Table for Two is a weekly support group for breastfeeding moms. Mothers with babies between 2 weeks and 6 months old are invited to attend. This group gives breastfeeding mothers an opportunity to meet other new moms, ask questions and share concerns. Register for this free support group at RegionalWomensHealth.com or call 864-560-2297.

Maternity Tour, Center for Women

Wednesday, March 1, 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.

Monday, March 6, 5:45 – 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15, 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.

Monday, March 20, 5:45 – 6:45 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center

A guided tour of our labor, delivery and postpartum areas eases stress on the day of the delivery by allowing you to become familiar with what to expect during your hospital stay. For more information, call 864-560-BABY (2294).

Grief Support Group

Thursday, March 2, 9, 16 and 23, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home

Grief support groups provide a safe and supportive environment to talk about thoughts and feelings, and to find support after a loss of a loved one. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events, or call 864-560-3856 for more information.

Breastfeeding Class

Thursday, March 2, 6 – 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 16, 6 – 8 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower Second-Floor Classroom

This two-hour class is an in-depth introduction to breastfeeding that includes the benefits of breastfeeding for mom and baby, and problem-solving tips. Learn practical solutions for everyday challenges, how to overcome occasional obstacles and how to continue breastfeeding after you return to work. The class is taught by a certified lactation consultant (IBCLC). Spouses and support people are encouraged to attend with you. For more information or to register, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-BABY (2294).

Shag Night

Saturday, March 4, 6 – 11 p.m.

Union National Guard Armory

Join us for an evening of live entertainment in support of Union Medical Center. Get your dancing shoes for our annual Shag Night, featuring the Band of Oz. Show off your moves to beach classics as well as some of the latest hits. Bid on live and silent auction items while enjoying a variety of heavy hors d'oeuvres. Tickets are only $40 a person, call 864-301-2466 or 864-441-3363 to reserve yours today.

Carolina Carb Counters

Tuesday, March 7, 1 – 2 p.m.

Medical Group of the Carolinas – Diabetes Education, Regional Outpatient Center

Interested in learning more about diabetes? Carolina Carb Counters is a free diabetes support group, which meets on the first Tuesday of every month. Certified diabetes educators lead the discussion and answer questions. Everyone is welcome; no registration is necessary.

Prepared Childbirth

Tuesday, March 7, 14 and 21 from 6 —8 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower Second-Floor Classroom

This three-week prenatal education series is taught by registered nurses with years of labor and delivery experience. The classes cover topics such as the process of labor and delivery, signs of labor, breathing and relaxation techniques and cesarean birth. It also includes a tour of the labor and delivery suites and a film of actual deliveries. For more information or to register, visit RegionalWomensHealth.com or call 864-560-BABY (2294).

Weight Loss Surgery Information Seminar

Wednesday, March 8, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Regional Outpatient Center fifth floor, Family Medicine conference room

This free class covers detailed information about gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy and Lap-Band weight loss surgery. Since the beginning of our program in 2003, we have performed more than 2,250 weight loss surgeries. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-7070 for more information.

Infant Care

Thursday, March 9, 6 – 8 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower Second-Floor Classroom

This class is a great introduction to baby care for mom and her support person. It covers the basics of infant care and nurturing in an hour and a half class. Learn about a variety of topics, including bathing, feeding, sleeping, diapering, umbilical cord care, safety and other practical concerns. Please let us know if a support person will attend with you. Register online at RegionalWomensHealth.com or call 864-560-BABY (2294).

Uplift Support Group

Tuesday, March 14, 6 – 7 p.m.

Regional Outpatient Center fifth floor, Family Medicine Conference Room

This free support group, led by a clinical therapist, is offered to all pre- and post-surgical weight loss patients in the Upstate. The goal is to build a strong support system for patients prior to surgery that promotes healthy lifestyle changes and behavior modification that patients can build upon after surgery. No registration is necessary.

Taking the Mystery Out of Hospice

Tuesday, March 14, 12 – 1 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building Community Room

Hospice provides support and care for those in the phases of life-limiting illness. It affirms life and neither hastens nor postpones death. Instead Hospice focuses on quality of life that may have otherwise been lost to invasive treatments and surgeries. Join us and enjoy a healthy lunch as Kim Ross, director of hospice, palliative care and senior health, takes the mystery out of hospice. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Pelham-Events or call 864-849-9130.

Prostate Cancer Screening

Tuesday, March 14, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute – Union

This is a free Prostate Cancer Screening for men age 40 to 64 who are uninsured or do not have a primary care physician. Register online at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events or call 864-560-6508.

Diabetes Self-Management Education

Wednesday, March 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building Community Room

Diabetes affects every organ in the body, and Medical Group of the Carolinas – Diabetes Education can help you learn to manage it. Participants in this program receive a free blood glucose meter and diabetes reference book. You must have a physician’s referral to participate, and insurance will be filed for the program’s cost. Visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Pelham-Events or call 864-560-6465 for more information.

Heart Matters Support Group

Wednesday, March 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church Spartanburg

Heart Matters is a support group for women living with or at risk of heart disease. Lunch and monthly programs are provided. There is no fee, but registration is required. Visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Events to register. For more information, please call 864-560-8185.

Sibling Class

Thursday, March 16, 3 – 4 p.m.

Spartanburg Medical Center, Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

This fun and interactive class introduces brothers and sisters to the changes they can expect when their sibling is born. They will learn how to feed, rock, change diapers and hold their new brother or sister. Children may bring their favorite doll or toy to use in the diapering demonstration. We recommend the class for children from 2 to12 years old. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. Your child/children will watch a video, have a discussion and take a tour. For more information or to register, visit RegionalWomensHealth.com or call 864-560-BABY (2294).

Walk with Us

March 17, Friday, 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.

Liberty Park, Spartanburg

There are so many health benefits to walking, but what could be better than getting your physical activity while you get your healthcare questions answered? This month, celebrate National Nutrition Month with Kerri Stewart, RD. She will spend five minutes sharing some of her favorite St. Patrick’s Day recipes, and then answer your questions as we walk around the Liberty Park loop for 25 minutes. All fitness levels and ages welcome. Grab your sneakers and come join us! Don't forget to wear your green!

Infant CPR

Saturday, March 18, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, March 18, 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

Montgomery Tower second floor classroom

Infant CPR offers lifesaving safety information for your new baby. Space is limited to eight participants, so please register early. Register online at RegionalWomensHealth.com or call 864-560-BABY (2294).

Pelham Carb Counters

Tuesday, March 21, 5 – 6 p.m.

Pelham Medical Center, Medical Office Building Community Room

This free support group is intended for people currently living with diabetes or who are at high risk of developing the disease. Certified diabetes educators lead the discussion and answer questions. The group meets the third Tuesday of every month. For more information, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Pelham-Events or call 864-849-9339.

Spring into Health

Wednesday, March 22, 7 – 10 a.m.

Union Medical Center Lobby

Make a commitment to your health. Join us for reduced cost screenings and bloodwork. Representatives from Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute, Union Medical Center Women's Health, Diabetic Prevention Program, Medical Group of the Carolinas, and Registered Dietitian Kerry Stewart will be there to answer questions and share insight on how you can improve your health. Learn more at SpartanburgRegional.com/Events.

Birth Basics

Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Montgomery Tower Second-Floor Classroom

Birth Basics teaches a balance of information and skills for labor. Learn what to expect and the choices you have to help you be as comfortable as possible during your birth experience. Your support person is welcome to attend. Participants are encouraged to bring a healthy snack/lunch and drink for our break; no food will be provided. Register online at RegionalWomensHealth.com or call 864-560-BABY (2294).