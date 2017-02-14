Five Tips for a Healthier Heart

This information is provided and sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare.

While a cheeseburger and fries may make your heart swell with joy, foods high in cholesterol and saturated fat—such as a burger—could also cause a heart attack.

February is American Heart Month, bringing awareness to heart disease, which kills an estimated 630,000 people every year. You’ve got a lot of heart, so don’t let high cholesterol, high blood pressure and other risk factors slow down your beat!

Heart disease comes in many forms including high blood cholesterol levels, high blood pressure or diabetes according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Risk factors for heart disease include heredity, tobacco use, diet, physical inactivity, obesity and alcohol consumption.

Making healthy lifestyle changes can keep your heart beating:

Eat a healthy diet. Be sure to eat plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, foods low in saturates fat and cholesterol, and high in fiber. Limit sodium to lower blood pressure.

Maintain a healthy weight. Being overweight or obese can increase your risk for heart disease.

Exercise regularly. Physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight and lower cholesterol and blood pressure.

Don’t smoke. Cigarette smoking greatly increases your risk for heart disease.

Limit alcohol use. Avoid drinking too much alcohol, which causes high blood pressure.

Not quite sure if you are at risk of heart disease? Call your primary care physician for an assessment.