Goodwill campaign encourages you to donate ex's stuff on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is a day of love when candy and flowers are given and some hearts are mended.

"I just reconciled with my husband and we just moved back in together," Susan Youngt said. She's also giving from the heart with a donation at a Goodwill on Haywood Road in Greenville.

"You want to be, you know, thoughtful in what you do with your giving," Youngt said.

And some who may not be lucky in love like Youngt, may want to dump old stuff their exes left behind. Goodwill suggests dump it at donation centers.

"That's not meant to be vindictive, it's just meant to be a cleansing ritual I guess if you will," Crystal Hardesty said, the director of marketing in the Upstate and Midlands with Goodwill Industries.

"At Goodwill, our mission is to help people prepare for and find employment," Hardesty said.

However, the "Don't Hate, Donate" slogan is part of a creative marketing campaign.

"We landed a campaign under the tag line "give it good" and what we really did is we wanted to get people's attention in this crazy world," Hardesty said.

So, there are billboards like the one on Highway 14 in Greer with chili peppers and the words "Give it Away Now," which reference the song and band, Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Administrators with Goodwill say there are other billboards too.

"Recycle with a Bicycle," Hardesty said. "It's all good, meaning we'll take it all."

The idea is to get more donations which are sorted and sold at Goodwill locations.

"And then we use the proceeds from those sales and other revenue to fund our Goodwill Job Connections," Hardesty said.

So, even if Cupid hasn't struck yet, Youngt believes you should give of your heart.

Those items you want to donate should be your exes unwanted items that he or she have left behind, or that you've had for awhile. The campaign is in fun, and donor should never commit a crime. Administrators with Goodwill say this past year, they've turned more than a million donations into more than 11,000 jobs.

