Troopers identify 1 dead after collision in Asheville, witness says car flipped, hit tree and caught fire

Troopers and firefighters are on scene of a deadly collision in Asheville, the Skyland Fire Department confirmed.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol and fire officials are investigating the fatal accident that occurred on the 800 block of Cane Creek Road in Fletcher, officials confirm.

According to Highway Patrol, a maroon Jeep Liberty was traveling west on Cane Creek Road when it wrecked at the Buncombe and Henderson County line at 5:10 p.m.

A witness said the car was going the speed limit at first, but then accelerated to high speeds across the center line, hit a car and continued left off the shoulder. The car then hit a culvert, flipped and hit a tree, then caught fire, the witness said.

The driver was pronounced dead on impact, troopers say. Officials identified the driver as 39-year-old Jose Garcia-Conejo of Hendersonville.

The other driver in the car that was hit by the Jeep was unharmed.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.