GREAT NEWS: Missing Henderson Co. teen found safe by deputies - FOX Carolina 21

Logan Anders. (Source: HCSO) Logan Anders. (Source: HCSO)
BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Henderson County deputies say a missing 17-year-old girl has been found safe and in good condition.

Investigators said 17-year-old Logan Mackenzie Anders was last seen at her Henderson County residence on Tuesday Feb 6.

Officials thought she may have been in the Brevard, Asheville or Mills River areas.

Deputies announced around 10:09 p.m. on Wednesday that the teen had been located by patrol deputies from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

