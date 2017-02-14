Firefighters, Forest Service on scene of large vegetation fire in Haywood Co.

Firefighters and the Forest Service are on scene of a large vegetation fire in Haywood County Tuesday evening.

The Crabtree-Ironduff Fire Department along with members of the NC Forest Service were able to contain the big fire on Highway 209 near I-40, officials confirm.

Back burning is now taking place, fire officials say.

No other details have been released at this time.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.