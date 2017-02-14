Police: 2 victims shot at Upstate apartment complex, 1 taken to hospital for injuries

Spartanburg City Police are on scene of a reported shooting at an Upstate apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting took place at Prince Hall Apartments located on Prince Hall Lane in Spartanburg. The call came in at 7:11 p.m.

Two females were shot and one was transported to the hospital for injuries, police say. The victims were inside their respective apartments watching TV when the shots entered through the window. The other female did not receive medical treatment.

Witness reports say someone was shooting in the parking area and struck the building. No one was badly injured and no life-threatening injuries, officials say.

The shooting suspect is unknown at this time, but witnesses say three males ran away prior to law enforcement arrival.

Forensics has been called in to take blood samples and pictures.The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 864-596-2065 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.