Coroner: Death of Greenville Co. Detention Center inmate ruled suicide

The Greenville County Coroner said the death of an inmate at the Greenville County Detention on Tuesday has been ruled a suicide.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said Johnny Noel Parks, 52, was found hanging in his cell with a ligature around his neck and was cut down by detention center officers around 7:30 p.m. Parks died while en route to the hospital by EMS.

An autopsy performed on Wednesday and the manner of death was determined to be suicide.

SLED was been called in to assist the coroner's office with the case, which is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.