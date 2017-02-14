Dispatch: Investigators searching for suspects after accident involving stolen car in Anderson Co.

Investigators are searching for a suspect who reportedly wrecked a stolen car in Anderson County Tuesday night, dispatchers say.

According to dispatch, an accident occurred on Paige Road at SC 252 shortly before 8:45 p.m.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen, dispatch said.

Deputies responded to the scene but the people inside the vehicle fled from the scene, said the report.

A nearby resident said the crash caused major damage to the fence around his property.

Investigators are currently on scene. The incident is under investigation by Highway Patrol.

