For Fox’s Four Legged Friends this week I chose Oscar! He is a very handsome and sweet Dachshund, Jack Russell mix. He is around 8 years old and already neutered. I chose him because he absolutely LOVES attention.

He is house trained, microchipped, and is a great watch dog! His leash manners are also top notch, so he would be a wonderful candidate for someone looking for a companion dog or a big family wanting a loyal pet.

If you are interested in adopting him, you can contact Critter Connection by email - CLICK HERE