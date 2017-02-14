Upstate father accused of beating child says he was "correcting, not hurting"

Union Police arrested Michael Roberts, 52, for child neglect after he used a belt to whip his son, reports state, but the Upstate father wants to clear his name.

Roberts said he was "correcting his child, not trying to hurt him," and his family is standing behind him, saying they see whipping as something different than abuse.

Roberts said his son ran off and lied to his mother about where he was, a habit Roberts said he wanted to break, and he chose to discipline his child with a belt.

"I was going to bring him back to my house and I whipped him with a belt," Roberts said.

The incident led to what he thinks is a wrongful accusation that he abused his child.

"They're making it out like I beat him severely," Roberts said. "He's only had two whippings in his life."

According to Union Police, the incident took place on Feb 4 and Roberts was arrested Feb 12 on a charge of child neglect, per online jail records. Police investigated after photos of his son's back surfaced around his friends. The reports state it looked a like a "beating" more than a "whipping."

However, Roberts doesn't agree with the charges.

"Sometimes I think that's the only real way to get his attention," Roberts said. "I don't want it to get to the point where the police have to handle him. I don't want the prison system to get a hold of him."

FOX Carolina spoke to the child's mother, Rhonda Gregory, who said she believes her son needed to be taught a lesson and supports her ex-husband's decision.

"A cop asked him if his daddy abused him and he said 'No, my daddy didn't beat me, my daddy whipped me,' and that cop told him 'Son, it's not a whipping, it's abuse when you have a belt mark on your back'," Gregory said.

Rhonda Gregory said she believes the charges should be dropped against her ex-husband. Roberts is sticking to his beliefs as well – he said he set out to discipline his child for his actions and not to abuse him.

"I didn't set out to hurt my child, I set out to correct my child," Roberts said. "I'm sorry, but loving my child and wanting him to do right, if I have to do whatever it takes, then that's what I'll have to do."

