Proposed Spartanburg County sewer line sparks concerns with residents

People who own property near Woodruff in Spartanburg County are concerned about a proposed sewer line that, if built, will run right through their land.

Spartanburg County and ReWa may build a sanitary sewer line that will run near Hwy. 417, 101 and 146. The waste will be carried from new Michelin and Valeant Pharmaceuticals facilities. Valeant is the parent company of Bausch & Lomb.

Land owners near the proposed sewer site said they oppose a new sewer line running through their properties, citing concerns pump stations that may be planted near their homes will pose potential leakage and smell problems. Their main concern, though, is that much of their land will be altered or destroyed to make way for the sewer line.

"At the bottom of our driveway, we are going to have a septic pump station," said Nikia Stevens, who lives near Workman Road. "To have that at the bottom of our driveway - we have noise concerns, smell concerns...leakage concerns...it's very concerning."

Spartanburg County councilman David Britt said the sewer will serve the county's so-called "Golden Box" area, which is prime real estate for incoming companies and land developments.

Many residents said they use their own septic tanks and draw water from generations-old wells, which they would rather continue doing than tying into the county's new sewer system.

An official with ReWa, which will build the line if it is approved, said no resident will be required to tie into the new sewer line.

"We want to work through the concerns that the residents have," said Graham Rich, executive director of ReWa. Rich also said the sewer line will make it easier for more companies to set up shop in that area. Residents said they support economic growth, but wish it would not happen at the expense of their properties.

ReWa said they want to listen to the community's concerns, so they will hold a community meeting at Bellview Baptist Church at 901 Bellview Road on Thurs., Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

It is unclear when the sewer line will be built if approved, but Rich said it would take about 18 months to complete the first phase of the project.

