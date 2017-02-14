Couple celebrates Valentine's Day at Waffle House

Samantha and Ryan Marcello met 6 years ago.

"Going to be married 5 years this summer,” said Ryan.

Now they're new parents. Their daughter, Thea Marcello was born just 7 months ago.

"Every holiday, everything is just something to look forward to,” explained Ryan, “A new day to enjoy with the new baby."

So why not celebrate their first Valentine's Day as parents somewhere special; Waffle House.

"It was kind of neat you had to make a reservation at Waffle House,” described Ryan, “We had our 5:30 reservation and came. They served us promptly and the food was delicious."

"I don't even remember last Valentine's Day,” said Samantha, “This is going to be a memorable Valentine Day."

They were just one of several dozen couples and families that packed into Waffle House on the most romantic day of the year. The restaurant has hosted the sizzling dinner for 10 years. It's helped shape the Marcello's relationship over the last 6 years.

"I saw it on Facebook and we go all the time,” explained Samantha, “It's something we do as a couple. I never really went to Waffle House before him."

Samantha says it doesn't matter where dinner is on Valentine's Day, just who is sitting across from her.

"Being with them on Valentines Day is the best,” said Samantha.

