Deputies investigate armed robbery at Greenville Co. hotel

Greenville County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Greenville County motel Wednesday morning.

A call came in shortly after midnight saying a robbery occurred at the Baymont Inn on Old Country Road, deputies said.

Deputies said a man walked into the hotel and began inquiring about room rates. He then handed a note to the clerk implying that he had a gun and demanded cash.

The man then fled the motel on foot with money in hand, deputies said.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies ask anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME

