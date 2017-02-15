Anderson School Dist. 4 proposes big changes regarding safety, athletic facilities, classrooms

Anderson School District Four is planning big changes for the Upstate community.

Among the proposed changes for the district, are a new middle school, safety upgrades and renovated athletic facilities.

Here is the full list of suggested projects:

New Riverside Middle School on school property on Boscobel Road

HVAC and roof renovations at LaFrance, Pendleton and Townville Elementary

Safety upgrades: communication safety rooms, door and window modifications and outdoor fencing at ALL schools

2nd road gate systems at Mt Lebanon, Pendleton Elementary, Townville Elementary and Pendleton High school

Americans with Disabilities compliant playgrounds, walking trails at La France and Mt Lebanon

Upgraded Townville athletic fields

New and renovated athletic facilities at Pendleton High school

New aged classroom/lab at Pendleton High school

Board members are expected to take a vote concerning the new additions and changes on May 2. The election commission will soon finalize the date for the vote.

