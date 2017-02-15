Anderson School Dist. 4 proposes big changes regarding safety, a - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson School Dist. 4 proposes big changes regarding safety, athletic facilities, classrooms

ANDERSON, SC

Anderson School District Four is planning big changes for the Upstate community.

Among the proposed changes for the district, are a new middle school, safety upgrades and renovated athletic facilities.

Here is the full list of suggested projects:

  • New Riverside Middle School on school property on Boscobel Road
  • HVAC and roof renovations at LaFrance, Pendleton and Townville Elementary
  • Safety upgrades: communication safety rooms, door and window modifications and outdoor fencing at ALL schools
  • 2nd road gate systems at Mt Lebanon, Pendleton Elementary, Townville Elementary and Pendleton High school
  • Americans with Disabilities compliant playgrounds, walking trails at La France and Mt Lebanon
  • Upgraded Townville athletic fields
  • New and renovated athletic facilities at Pendleton High school
  • New aged classroom/lab at Pendleton High school

Board members are expected to take a vote concerning the new additions and changes on May 2. The election commission will soon finalize the date for the vote.

