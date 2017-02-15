Troopers: Girl ran into pickup while trying to catch school bus in Spartanburg Co.

Troopers are investigating after a child ran into a pickup truck Wednesday morning in Spartanburg.

The collision occurred on Good Drive at John Dodd Road just after 6:30 a.m.

An 11-year-old girl ran into the truck while trying to catch up to the school bus, according to Amy Rayfield, the victim's sister.

Rayfield said she, her sister, and their cousins were running late and the bus was beginning to pull away from the bus stop when they ran to the bus.

The 11-year-old was behind them and Rayfield said she and the cousins were on the bus before they realized the younger girl was not on board.

Rayfield said she then found her sister unconscious in a ditch. She was able to wake the girl up as the bus driver called 911. The girl suffered a bloody nose, a chipped tooth, and a dislocated shoulder.

"I’m feeling shaken up because that’s my little sister, the only one I have," Rayfield said. She is grateful that the injuries were not severe.

"It could have been much worse," added Rayfield.

Troopers confirmed the girl suffered non-life threatening injuries after running into the truck.

