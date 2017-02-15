Country Fresh recalls products made with Sargento cheese due to listeria recall

Labels from 2 of the recalled products (Courtesy: FDA)

Country Fresh, LLC is recalling items made with Sargento cheese after the Sargento Cheese Company recalled cheese products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Per the FDA, Country Fresh, LLC. of Conroe, Texas, is recalling 2,552 cases of various food products that were shipped to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Recalled items include Country Fresh Tuscan Style Mushrooms, Country Fresh Stuffed Mushrooms, Southwest Stuffed Mushrooms, Marketside Garlic Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms, and Ready Fresh Go Fruit and Hatch Pepper Cheese.

The recalled foods have “Best if used by” dates between January 19, 2017 and February 17, 2017.

