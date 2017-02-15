Bassmaster Classic returning to Greenville in 2018

The Bassmaster Classic will return to Greenville in 2018, officials announced Wednesday during a news conference at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The 48th annual world championship bass fishing event will be held March 16 to 18, 2018 in Greenville and on Lake Hartwell in Anderson.

Fisherman will launch from Green Pond Landing and Event Center. Weigh-ins, trophy presentations, and other events will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

The Bassmaster Classic was previously held in the Upstate in 2008 and again in 2015.

Officials said the fishing tournament made a $24 million impact on the area.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.