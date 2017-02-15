Deputies investigating armed robbery at Greenville Co. convenien - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies investigating armed robbery at Greenville Co. convenience store

Posted: Updated:
Deputies on scene at GT's Express (Source: Michelle Garner) Deputies on scene at GT's Express (Source: Michelle Garner)
GT's Express Mart on White Horse Rd (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 15, 2017) GT's Express Mart on White Horse Rd (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 15, 2017)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies are investigating after the GT’s Express Mart on White Horse Road was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the robbery was reported at 9:20 a.m.

Deputies said a man wearing all black entered the store with a gun and demanded cash.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt, but deputies said the man ran off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

K-9 teams were called in to search the area but deputies said they were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.