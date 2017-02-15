Deputies investigating armed robbery at Greenville Co. convenience store

Greenville County deputies are investigating after the GT’s Express Mart on White Horse Road was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the robbery was reported at 9:20 a.m.

Deputies said a man wearing all black entered the store with a gun and demanded cash.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt, but deputies said the man ran off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

K-9 teams were called in to search the area but deputies said they were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

