Spartanburg man gets life sentence for killing 2-year-old

A Spartanburg County man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a 2-year-old child in 2015, according to the solicitor’s office.

Rodney O. Samuels, 27, was found guilty of homicide by child abuse Wednesday morning and the judge issued a life prison sentence.

Samuels brought 2-year-old Christian Blake Gentry of Hartnett Drive to the hospital on Jan. 4, 2015 and the child was then pronounced dead.

The solicitor said the toddler suffered blunt force trauma and a lacerated liver. Investigators confirmed Christian was left alone with Samuels, who pushed him off the bed while he was lying with another baby.

Medical testimony showed the toddler's liver could not have been damaged like it was without extreme pressure.

Christian Blake Gentry’s death was a senseless tragedy and I hope his family can rest easier knowing the person responsible for the heinous crime will spend the rest of their days in prison,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said.

Samuels was married to the child’s mother, who was not home at the time of the abuse. Samuels has prior convictions for criminal domestic violence, drug possession, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under the influence.

PREVIOUSLY: Spartanburg Co. man charged in connection with toddler's death

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.