Deputies: Fair Play man accused of setting house on fire

A Fair Play man was arrested after deputies said he intentionally set a house on fire.

Deputies said they were called to the home along Davis Drive on Feb. 10 after getting reports of a structure fire.

During the investigation, deputies said they discovered that Kyle Jacob Bowman, 23, was pulled off a trampoline by a bystander to get him to safety.

As the investigation continued, deputies said they were able to determine that Bowman intentionally set the residence on fire.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bowman was arrested Tuesday on charges of arson, 2nd degree and was booked into the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on a temporary custody order.

Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing.

