Bon Secours physicians no longer covered under United Healthcare after contract terminated

Bon Secours Health System announced Wednesday that it was unable to renew its contract with United Healthcare for physician care despite six months of negotiations and the contract was terminated.

“This contract involves only Bon Secours Medical Group physicians, not Bon Secours facilities,” said Ashley Taylor, a spokesperson for Bon Secours.

Medical services provided at St. Francis Downtown Hospital, St. Francis Eastside Hospital, St. Francis Emergency Departments Downtown and Eastside, radiation oncology services at St. Francis Cancer Center and the AFC Urgent Care Bon Secours locations will remain in-network for United Healthcare, Taylor said.

Taylor said fewer than 10,000 UnitedHealthcare members use a physician affiliated with Bon Secours Medical Group.

United Healthcare patients who are impacted by this change will receive a letter from the CEO of the Bon Secours Medical Group, Dr. Anselmo Nunez that will include a list of the practices that are no longer in-network.

A list of physicians who are considered out-of-network by United Healthcare is also available online at BonSecours.com.

Patients who are pregnant or undergoing active treatment for a serious medical condition with a Bon Secours Medical Group physician may be eligible to continue treatment for a period of time as part of the continuity of care guarantee, Taylor said. Such patients should contact United Healthcare at the number listed on their insurance card or 866-633-2446.

“Bon Secours Medical Group physicians value the patient-physician relationships they have developed with our patients affected by the United Healthcare decision and, despite no longer being an in-network provider, will continue to provide services to anyone in need,” Bon Secours Medical Group CEO, Dr. Anselmo Nunez stated in a news release

Bon Secours said it is working to reach a resolution with UnitedHealthcare “but cannot accept reimbursement rates that jeopardize the ability to provide the latest technology, services, and high-quality care Bon Secours’ patients deserve and Bon Secours’ physicians have worked to achieve.”

